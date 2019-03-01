College basketball reporter Marcus Fuller will get about a dozen weeks this winter to predict the four teams coming to Minneapolis in April. Here's his latest shot:

Virginia (25-2)

The Cavaliers moved up to the overall top seed in some NCAA tournament projections after Duke's losses. Chances are also good they can defend their ACC title; they have no more games vs. the other top four teams in the league.

Gonzaga (27-2)

The Zags, who played late Thursday, are the new No. 1 team in the nation, but they won't be tested until the NCAA tournament, since West Coast Conference rival St. Mary's hasn't been nationally relevant this season.

Duke (24-4)

PJ Washington

How long will a mild knee sprain sideline Zion Williamson? And how effective will Williamson be when he returns to the Blue Devils, who have lost two of their past three games without the top candidate for national player of the year?

Kentucky (24-4)

The Wildcats won 14 of 15 games to be the favorite to win the SEC title and overtake former No. 1 Tennessee for the last projected NCAA tournament top seed. But Kentucky has to beat the Vols again Saturday to remain in that spot.