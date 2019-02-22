College basketball reporter Marcus Fuller will get about a dozen weeks this winter to predict the four teams coming to Minneapolis in April. Here's his latest shot:

Gonzaga (25-2)

The Zags are the only team among the projected No. 1 seeds to beat a healthy Duke. They should move up to be the favorites to win the national title if Zion Williamson's knee injury keeps the Blue Devils from being the same elite squad.

Tennessee (24-2)

How many bad losses should keep a team from being considered the best? The Volunteers won 19 games in a row and were No. 1 for four weeks in a row before a blowout loss at Kentucky resulted in a slight chink to their armor.

Duke (23-3)

Tre Jones

How many teams could suffer an injury to a potential national player of the year and still be a contender? Only Duke. Coach K still has top-five projected picks RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish and standout point guard Tre Jones.

Virginia (23-2)

In the past two seasons, Virginia's ACC regular-season record is 28-3, which includes a 61-60 overtime loss to Virginia Tech last year and two losses to Duke this season. You could make the case the Cavs are the best team if Duke is shorthanded.