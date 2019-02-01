College basketball reporter Marcus Fuller will get about a dozen weeks this winter to predict the four teams coming to Minneapolis in April. Here's his latest shot:

Tennessee (19-1)

The Volunteers have arguably the SEC's top two players in Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, pictured. No wonder they are undefeated in league play and have won 15 in a row. Tennessee is vulnerable, though, when one of the Big Two struggles.

Duke (18-2)

The Blue Devils, who have point guard Tre Jones back from a shoulder injury, won the three games since his return by an average margin of nearly 17 points. Jones will put his defensive skills to the test Saturday vs. St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds.

Virginia (19-1)

Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis plays against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ORG XMIT: MIPS10

The Cavaliers were fortunate to survive 66-65 at North Carolina State in overtime on Tuesday after committing 16 turnovers. They better not do that against Duke (Feb. 9) or North Carolina (Feb. 11).

Michigan (20-1)

The Wolverines are back, replacing Michigan State. Ignas Brazdeikis, pictured, and Co. have won three in a row following their loss at Wisconsin — crushing Indiana and Ohio State after needing a buzzer-beater to escape the Gophers.