1. Michigan St. (23-5, 14-3)

The Spartans are in good shape to win at least a share of the Big Ten title and have a chance to sweep the season series with Michigan on March 9 in East Lansing. (Previous rank: 1)

2. Michigan (25-4, 14-4)

The Wolverines have to play at Maryland before meeting up with Michigan State again. (2)

3. Purdue (21-7, 14-3)

Matt Haarms, a 7-3 center, had a breakout game in the Boilermakers’ fourth consecutive victory with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks vs. Illinois. (3)

4. Maryland (21-8, 12-6)

The Terrapins are definitely NCAA tournament-bound, but they received a wake-up call with a 17-point loss at Penn State on Wednesday night. (4)

5. Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6)

The Badgers battled the Hoosiers to double overtime but couldn’t finish the comeback after being down 13 points in the second half. (5)

6. Iowa (21-7, 10-7)

The Hawkeyes will have to play two games without coach Fran McCaffery after he was suspended following a postgame tirade at an official after a 20-point loss to Ohio State. (6)

7. Ohio State (18-10, 8-9)

Freshman Justin Ahrens had 29 points vs. Iowa. (8)

8. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10)

Can the Gophers string together enough quality wins to get an NCAA tournament at-large bid? (7)

9. Rutgers (13-14, 6-11)

The Scarlet Knights have now beaten Minnesota, Indiana, Nebraska and Ohio State at home this year. (10)

10. Penn State (12-16, 5-12)

The Nittany Lions won for the fifth time in the past six games. (14)

11. Illinois (10-18, 6-11)

The Illini have lost four in a row partly because of the struggles of freshman Ayo Dosunmu, who is shooting 15-for-39 in his past three games. (9)

12. Indiana (14-14, 5-12)

Impressive win vs. Wisconsin in double overtime. (12)

13. Nebraska (15-14, 5-13)

The Cornhuskers finish with Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa. (11)

14. Northwestern (12-16, 3-14)

Chris Collins had Richard Pitino’s number with a 6-2 record before Thursday’s U victory in Evanston. (14)