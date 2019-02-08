1. Michigan (21-2, 10-2)

The Wolverines were humbled in a 15-point loss at Iowa, but they still have the most potential of any Big Ten team when they’re executing offensively. (Previous rank: 1)

2. Purdue (16-6, 9-2)

The Boilermakers’ seven-game winning streak is the longest in the Big Ten heading into Saturday’s home game with Nebraska. (3)

3. Wisconsin (17-6, 9-3)

Brad Davison knows how to get under the skin of opposing fans with his play, but Ethan Happ’s blowing kisses to the Gophers’ crowd was a bold move. (4)

4. Michigan State (18-5, 9-3)

The Spartans will try to end a three-game skid Saturday with the Gophers trying to bounce back themselves in East Lansing. (2)

5. Maryland (18-6, 9-4)

The Terps are still in that second tier looking into the Big Ten title race, but they can make a statement Tuesday vs. Purdue at home. (3)

6. Iowa (16-5, 5-5)

The Hawkeyes showed their ceiling with a blowout win vs. Michigan, especially when freshman Joe Wieskamp plays at his best. (7)

7. Minnesota (16-5, 6-4)

Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Gabe Kalscheur (7-for-29 vs. Wisconsin) can’t afford to all struggle in the same game again or losses will pile up. (6)

8. Ohio State (15-7, 5-6)

The Buckeyes came out of a tough part of the schedule and were able to get back on track and still be in NCAA tournament contention. (10)

9. Indiana (13-9, 4-7)

Indiana’s seven-game losing streak came to an end with an upset at Michigan State. More important, Juwan Morgan appears to be able to play after a scary shoulder injury. (11)

10. Rutgers (11-11, 4-8)

Rutgers won three Big Ten games in a row for the first time, but it was brought down to earth by Ohio State and Michigan. (9)

11. Nebraska (13-10, 3-9)

Tim Miles’ NCAA tournament hopes are seriously in danger if he can’t turn things around after a six-game losing streak. (8)

12. Illinois (8-15, 4-8)

After impressive upsets over Maryland and Minnesota, Illinois used Brad Underwood’s trademark pressure defense to beat Michigan State and force 24 turnovers. (13)

13. Northwestern (12-10, 3-8)

The Wildcats have a newly refurbished arena, but they haven’t been able to turn it into a home-court advantage. (12)

14. Penn State (8-14, 1-10)

The Nittany Lions finally won their first Big Ten game earlier this week at Northwestern. (14)