1. Michigan (21-2, 10-2)
The Wolverines were humbled in a 15-point loss at Iowa, but they still have the most potential of any Big Ten team when they’re executing offensively. (Previous rank: 1)
2. Purdue (16-6, 9-2)
The Boilermakers’ seven-game winning streak is the longest in the Big Ten heading into Saturday’s home game with Nebraska. (3)
3. Wisconsin (17-6, 9-3)
Brad Davison knows how to get under the skin of opposing fans with his play, but Ethan Happ’s blowing kisses to the Gophers’ crowd was a bold move. (4)
4. Michigan State (18-5, 9-3)
The Spartans will try to end a three-game skid Saturday with the Gophers trying to bounce back themselves in East Lansing. (2)
5. Maryland (18-6, 9-4)
The Terps are still in that second tier looking into the Big Ten title race, but they can make a statement Tuesday vs. Purdue at home. (3)
6. Iowa (16-5, 5-5)
The Hawkeyes showed their ceiling with a blowout win vs. Michigan, especially when freshman Joe Wieskamp plays at his best. (7)
7. Minnesota (16-5, 6-4)
Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Gabe Kalscheur (7-for-29 vs. Wisconsin) can’t afford to all struggle in the same game again or losses will pile up. (6)
8. Ohio State (15-7, 5-6)
The Buckeyes came out of a tough part of the schedule and were able to get back on track and still be in NCAA tournament contention. (10)
9. Indiana (13-9, 4-7)
Indiana’s seven-game losing streak came to an end with an upset at Michigan State. More important, Juwan Morgan appears to be able to play after a scary shoulder injury. (11)
10. Rutgers (11-11, 4-8)
Rutgers won three Big Ten games in a row for the first time, but it was brought down to earth by Ohio State and Michigan. (9)
11. Nebraska (13-10, 3-9)
Tim Miles’ NCAA tournament hopes are seriously in danger if he can’t turn things around after a six-game losing streak. (8)
12. Illinois (8-15, 4-8)
After impressive upsets over Maryland and Minnesota, Illinois used Brad Underwood’s trademark pressure defense to beat Michigan State and force 24 turnovers. (13)
13. Northwestern (12-10, 3-8)
The Wildcats have a newly refurbished arena, but they haven’t been able to turn it into a home-court advantage. (12)
14. Penn State (8-14, 1-10)
The Nittany Lions finally won their first Big Ten game earlier this week at Northwestern. (14)
