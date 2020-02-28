1. Maryland (23-5, 13-4)

2. Penn State (21-7, 11-6): The Nittany Lions have never won a Big Ten title, but they can give themselves a chance going undefeated the rest of the way vs. Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern.

3. Michigan State (19-9, 11-6): The Spartans’ backcourt impressed with 58 points combined from Cassius Winston, Aaron Henry and Rocket Watts in a win against Iowa.

4. Illinois (19-9, 11-6)

5. Iowa (19-9, 10-7): Luka Garza has outplayed many frontcourt players in the Big Ten, but Penn State’s Lamar Stevens will be tough to contain himself Saturday at home.

6. Wisconsin (18-10, 11-6)

6. Michigan (18-10, 9-8)

9. Ohio State (19-9, 9-8)

10. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9)

11. Indiana (18-10, 8-9): The Hoosiers went 10 minutes without scoring against rival Purdue on Thursday, which made things even more heated for them in the battle of bubble teams.

11. Purdue (15-14, 8-10)

12. Minnesota (13-14, 7-10): The Gophers blew a chance to get their sixth Quad 1 win this season in Wednesday’s loss to Maryland, but they’re nowhere close to the NCAA tourney bubble.

13. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15)

14. Northwestern (6-21, 1-16)