Marcus Fuller’s power rankings, with five teams to watch:

1. Michigan State (14-5, 6-2)

2. Maryland (15-4, 5-3)

3. Illinois (14-5, 6-2): In a conference with a dominant big man around every corner, 7-foot, 290-pound Kofi Cockburn somehow is flying under the radar, but not for long after 22 points and 15 rebounds in an Illinois blowout at Purdue.

4. Iowa (14-5, 5-3): If anyone can supplant Michigan State’s Cassius Winston for Big Ten player of the year, it’s Hawkeyes center Luka Garza, who’s making 30 points and 10 rebounds look way too easy.

5. Wisconsin (12-7, 5-3)

6. Rutgers (14-5, 5-3)

7. Penn State (14-5, 4-4): The Nittany Lions are making a strong case to make their first NCAA tournament since 2011 after a road victory Wednesday night at Michigan.

8. Gophers (11-8, 5-4)

9. Indiana (15-4, 5-3)

10. Purdue (10-9, 3-5): Illinois’ victory at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night ended the Boilermakers’ 15-game home winning streak against Big Ten opponents.

11. Ohio State (12-7, 2-6)

12. Michigan (11-7, 2-5): The Wolverines will continue to struggle to score and shoot three-pointers until Isaiah Livers returns from a groin injury.

13. Nebraska (7-12, 2-6)

14. Northwestern (6-12, 1-7)