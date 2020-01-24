COLUMBUS, Ohio - When it comes to teams vying for the NCAA tournament, there are some things that separate the pretenders from the contenders.

Road wins usually are at the top of the list.

Entering Thursday, the Gophers men’s basketball team had a goose egg in the column on its resume under true road wins, but Marcus Carr’s three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left gave his team its first road victory this season in a 62-59 win at Ohio State.

Carr, who finished with 21 points and seven assists, led the Gophers to their first victory in Columbus since 2005.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard from Toronto crossed over one defender and nailed the biggest shot of his career over C.J. Walker for the lead. The Buckeyes, who have lost six of their last seven, didn’t know how to respond.

Playing on the road has been brutal for almost every team in the Big Ten, but it was going to be really tough for the Gophers to get the job done with star Daniel Oturu having an off night.

Oturu, who is now attracting several NBA scouts even on the road, was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season Thursday. The 6-foot-10 sophomore entered the game averaging nearly 23 points and over 12 rebounds in conference play, but he scored all 11 points in the second half.

That didn’t stop Oturu and the Gophers (11-8, 5-4) from giving themselves a chance down the stretch. Much like in their 84-71 win against then-No. 3 Ohio State, Richard Pitino’s team turned up the intensity defensively.

The Buckeyes (12-7, 2-6) were in desperate need for a basket after opening the second half shooting 1-for-9 from the field. They trailed for the first time since the opening minutes 49-48 on Marcus Carr’s layup near the eight-minute mark.

After trading baskets, Luther Muhammad’s steal turned into a transition basket from C.J. Walker to give Ohio State a 53-51 edge, but Gabe Kalscheur’s three-pointer made it a one-point Minnesota lead.

The last time the Gophers had a lead late in the second half on the road was in a 83-78 double-overtime loss Jan. 2 at Purdue. They let a golden opportunity to win in one of the toughest venues slip away with mistakes to end regulation. It was the Gophers’ first loss this season when leading with five minutes left.

Pitino seemed to be holding his breath on the sideline in crunch time Thursday night. Would his Gophers be able to pull it out this time?

Ohio State struggled to execute offensively, but one of its unsung heroes all season came to rescue when he was needed most. Kyle Young muscled in a shot plus the foul to cut Minnesota’s lead to 56-55 with 2:39 left. He scored six straight points, including off a lob pass over the defense to put the Buckeyes up 59-57 with a minute to play. That wouldn’t enough.