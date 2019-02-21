MILWAUKEE _ Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.
The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $175 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $53.4 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $707.1 million.
Marcus shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 62 percent in the last 12 months.
