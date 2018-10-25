MILWAUKEE _ Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.2 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.
The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $170.6 million in the period.
Marcus shares have risen 45 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCS
Marcus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE _ Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.2 million.The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.
