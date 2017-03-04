More than 100 people joined a march against sexual assault Saturday afternoon along University Avenue in Dinkytown.

The march was organized by the local branch of Break the Silence, an organization aimed at sharing the stories of sexual assault survivors and denouncing rape, following recent reports of sexual assault at the University of Minnesota.

"Frat culture perpetuates rape culture," one sign read. "I stand with survivors," another said.

The group's Facebook page cited reports earlier this week from a man who said he was raped by a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi while pledging for the fraternity in January. Police are investigating the alleged rape.

The march also follows the high-profile suspensions of 10 Gophers football players allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a female student last year.

On Thursday, University President Eric Kaler said he is mandating training for faculty and staff and creating a presidential advisory committee on sexual misconduct.

The march was expected to start at 10th Av. SE and go east on University Av., where many large fraternity houses are located. Sexual assault survivors were expected to share their stories outside the Purple Onion Cafe on 13th Avenue SE. The march will end at Williams Arena.