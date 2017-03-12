MINNEAPOLIS — Snow is blanketing parts of Minnesota as the calendar moves toward mid-March.
The National Weather Service says more than 6 inches had fallen near Madelia in southern Minnesota by Sunday afternoon.
Other snowfall reports include more than 5 inches in Windom, 4.5 inches near Currie and 4 inches in Marshall.
Forecasters say up to 11 inches of snow could fall in an area from west-central to south-central Minnesota by Monday.
Snow also was falling in Minneapolis, where Minnesota United was playing its first home soccer game against Atlanta United at TCF Bank Stadium.
A special orange ball was being used as snow accumulated on the field, and the match took a brief break from action for workers to use leaf blowers so end lines and goal lines were more visible.
