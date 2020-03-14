Game on to shutdown
How the Minnesota State High School League’s plans for its busy tournament season shifted as COVID-19 concerns escalated.
March 4: On the first day of the boys’ hockey tournament, the league said it was “actively monitoring’’ the coronavirus situation, which included no COVID-19 cases identified in Minnesota as of March 2.
Wednesday: With the girls’ basketball tournament hosting quarterfinals in three classes, the league said all tournaments “are being held as scheduled.’’
Midday Thursday: Fan restrictions imposed for girls’ basketball, adapted floor hockey and boys’ basketball section tournaments effective Friday. Boys’ basketball state tournament plans “will be communicated at a later date.’’
5:15 p.m. Thursday: Adapted floor hockey tournament canceled.
Midmorning Friday: All girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments canceled.
Midafternoon Friday: Spring sports competitions delayed until April 6.