the Earth's rotation around the Sun
Earth's axial tilt (23.5 degrees but it can vary. Review Milankovitch Cycles)
the Sun's position over the equator
Warmer Temps As of Late
Heavy Snow in the Sierra Nevada Range
Another Pacific storm is set to slide into the Western US with widespread heavy snowfall across the high elevations and especially across the Sierra Nevada Range, where locally up to 7 FOOT amounts are possible... Unreal!
1.) Enhanced wildfire risk across portions of the the Southern High Plains, Fri-Sat, Mar 2-Mar 3.
2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, Mon-Tue, Mar 5-Mar 6.
3.) Heavy snow across portions of the Sierra Nevadas, Fri, Mar 2.
4.)Heavy snow across portions of the Central Great Basin, Fri-Sat, Mar 2-Mar 3.
5.) Flooding possible across portions of the Southern Appalachians, the Ohio Valley, and the Tennessee Valley.
6.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, the Great Lakes, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Southern Plains, and the Ohio Valley.
7.) Flooding likely across portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Southern Appalachians, the Ohio Valley, and the Tennessee Valley.
8.) High winds across portions of the Central and Southern Rockies, the Southern Rockies, the Central Great Basin, and the Southwest, Fri-Sat, Mar 2-Mar 3.
9.) High winds from the Carolinas to New England, Fri-Sat, Mar 2-Mar 3.
10.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of California, the Northern and Central Great Basin, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest, Sat-Tue, Mar 3-Mar 6.
11.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of the Northern Plains and the Northern Rockies, Sun-Tue, Mar 4-Mar 6.
12.) Much above normal temperatures across portions of northern mainland Alaska, Fri-Mon, Mar 2-Mar 5.
13.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures from the Pacific Northwest to the Central and Northern Great Plains, Wed-Thu, Mar 7-Mar 8.
14.) Moderate risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Northern Plains and the Northern Rockies, Wed-Thu, Mar 7-Mar 8.
15.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Southeast, the Southern Appalachians, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Southern Plains, and the Tennessee Valley, Thu-Fri, Mar 8-Mar 9.
16.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of mainland Alaska, Fri-Sun, Mar 9-Mar 11.
17.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Central Great Basin and California, Thu-Sat, Mar 8-Mar 10.
18.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, California, the Southern Plains, and the Southwest.
2018 Tornadoes So Far...
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 58 preliminary tornaoes so far this year (February 27th), which is more than what we had at this time in the last couple of years. Interestingly, there were 366 tornadoes at this time in 2008; that year ended with 2,194 tornadoes, which is nearly 800 more than the short-term 2005-2015 average.
Major River Flooding
Thanks to @DroneKentucky for the pictures below, which shows the progression of the flood waters along the Ohio River over the course of a week! Extreme rainfall over the last 5 to 7 days has led to moderate and major river flooding, which will continue through the weekend in many spots. Interestingly, the Ohio River in Louisville (McAlpine Upper reached a crest of 35.64ft, on Monday afternoon, which is the 10th highest crest this river gauge has ever reached!
According to NOAA, there were 221 river gauges in flood stage as of Wednesday morning, 13 of which where at Major flood statge!
February Rainfall
WOW! How about those numbers! A corridor of heavy precipitation this month helped push February precipitation numbers into Double digits for a number of locations! In fact, there was so much precipitation that Louisville, KY and Evansville, IN have seen their wettest February on record!!
"Minnesota Sees Deadliest Winter In Years"