Slow Snow Melt Continues

Thanks to nearly 1ft of snow falling over the last 7 days, mountains of snow are in just about every parking lot across Minnesota. Here's a picture from our Praedictix office where 1 mountain just wasn't enough... we've got 3!

13th Snowiest Meteorological Winter on Record for Twin Cities Here's an interesting side note for those keeping track. With banner snowfall in January and February, we were able to sneak up to the 13th snowiest meteorological winter on record spot with 42.7" of snow! Keep in mind that meteorological winter is comprised of the months of December-January-February. While December 2017 finished -5.5" below average, January +8.2" above average (11th snowiest Jan. on record), and February +8.2" above average (11th snowiest Feb. on record).

"Why March 1st Is The Start Of Spring (Sort Of)"

"If you love spring you can claim it on March 1st. Sort of....March 1st is the start of meteorologicalspring. I know, I know, you may be saying, but Dr. Shepherd spring starts on March 20, 2016. Ah yes, that is astronomical spring. What's the difference between meteorological spring and astronomical spring? It's actually pretty simple. The astronomical seasons are related to position of the Earth relative to the Sun. Meteorological seasons are related to the annual temperature cycle. As I discussed recently in a Forbes discussion of why we have Leap Year, these factors determine seasons:

the Earth's rotation around the Sun

Earth's axial tilt (23.5 degrees but it can vary. Review Milankovitch Cycles)

the Sun's position over the equator See more from Forbes.com HERE: _____________________________________________________________________________ Warmer Temps As of Late

February 2018 was a VERY chilly month and even with the warmer temps as of late, the average temp in the Twin Cities ended up being nearly -5F below average. Interestingly, Tuesday's high of +47F was the warmest day in the Twin Cities since January 26th when we warmed to +47F on that day too!

Great Lakes Ice

Here's a satellite image over the Great Lakes from earlier this week. If you looks close you can see the snow vs no snow line across parts of Minnesota and Wisconson. Also note the sparse ice cover across the Great Lakes. With February being such a cold month, ice coverage across the Great Lakes widened from what it was like in December and January.

Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, the Great Lakes were 33.4% covered as of February 27th. Interestingly only 4.6% of the Great Lakes were covered at this time last year.

Lake Superior Ice Coverage

Here's a look at the ice coverage across Lake Superior and according to NOAA's GLERL, more than half of Lake Superior was covered in ice as of February 28th. Interestingly, at last time last year only 1.8% of the lake was covered in ice! Quite a difference from this year to last.

Seasonal Snowfall

Here's a look at how much snow has fallen so far this season (since July 1st, 2017). With the exception of Fargo, ND, most reporting locations in the state of Minnesota have now gotten back to near average or at least within a few inches of average. Prior to the 2 snow events late last week and the weekend, many locations were running fairly decent snowfall deficits for the season. We will see how the rest of the season stacks up, but keep in mind that March is the 3rd snowiest month on record for the Twin Cities averaging 10.3". 11th Snowiest January & February on Record at MSP Airport The 2 images below show how much snow fell during the months of January and February at the MSP Airport and note that both months were considered to be the 11th snowiest January and February on record! January finished at 20.4" (+8.2" above average), while February has seen 15.9" (+8.2" above average). 8th Snowiest January Through February on Record! According to the MN State Climatology Office, the 36.3" of snow that the MSP Airport has seen from January to February is the 8th snowiest on record! This has also helped to push the Twin Cities up to a seasonal snowfall SURPLUS for the first time in a long time. While it's not much (+2.3"), it is still a surplus for the season. Snow Depth As of Sunday, February 27th As of Monday, February 26th, there was officially 8" of snow on the ground the Twin Cities Airport, while nearly 2ft of snow was on the ground near Duluth and MN's North Shore. If you like snow, you better get out there and enjoy it soon because high temps in the 30s & 40s will keep that melting process going and the snowpack will continue to rapidly diminish over the next several days. _________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Ahead The weather outlook from midday Sunday to Tuesday shows a potentially larger storm system developing across the Midwest with areas of heavy snow and thunderstorms. At this point, it was WAY too early to say where and how much of anything will fall, but make a mental note of this weather system as it could mean widespread travel impacts as we head into early next week. Warmer Temp Outlook Into Early March

Here's the temperature outlook through the middle part of March, which shows milder temps in the 30s and 40s staying with us through the first weekend of March. However, it appears there may be a slight dip to slightly below average temperatures again by the middle part of next week. The long range is still suggesting that highs near 40F or in the 40s maybe possible by the middle part of the month. __________________________________________________________________________ Snow Depth 2018

The snow depth map across the country for February 28th suggests that 35.0% of the country is covered in snow, mainly across the northern half of the nation. At this time last year, 33.2% of the nation was covered in snow. As of February 28th, the Twin Cities officially had 7" of snow on the ground at the MSP Airport, but at this time last year, there was NO snow on the ground. Note also that last year at this time, the Sierra Nevada Range in California had a significantly greater snow pack than what is there now. Snow Depth 2017 At this time last year, 33.2% of the nation was covered in snow. ____________________________________________________________________________ Heavy Snow in the Sierra Nevada Range Another Pacific storm is set to slide into the Western US with widespread heavy snowfall across the high elevations and especially across the Sierra Nevada Range, where locally up to 7 FOOT amounts are possible... Unreal! 3-7 Day Hazard Forecast 1.) Enhanced wildfire risk across portions of the the Southern High Plains, Fri-Sat, Mar 2-Mar 3.

2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, Mon-Tue, Mar 5-Mar 6.

3.) Heavy snow across portions of the Sierra Nevadas, Fri, Mar 2.

4.)Heavy snow across portions of the Central Great Basin, Fri-Sat, Mar 2-Mar 3.

5.) Flooding possible across portions of the Southern Appalachians, the Ohio Valley, and the Tennessee Valley.

6.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, the Great Lakes, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Southern Plains, and the Ohio Valley.

7.) Flooding likely across portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Southern Appalachians, the Ohio Valley, and the Tennessee Valley.

8.) High winds across portions of the Central and Southern Rockies, the Southern Rockies, the Central Great Basin, and the Southwest, Fri-Sat, Mar 2-Mar 3.

9.) High winds from the Carolinas to New England, Fri-Sat, Mar 2-Mar 3.

10.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of California, the Northern and Central Great Basin, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest, Sat-Tue, Mar 3-Mar 6.

11.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of the Northern Plains and the Northern Rockies, Sun-Tue, Mar 4-Mar 6.

12.) Much above normal temperatures across portions of northern mainland Alaska, Fri-Mon, Mar 2-Mar 5.

13.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures from the Pacific Northwest to the Central and Northern Great Plains, Wed-Thu, Mar 7-Mar 8.

14.) Moderate risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Northern Plains and the Northern Rockies, Wed-Thu, Mar 7-Mar 8.

15.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Southeast, the Southern Appalachians, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Southern Plains, and the Tennessee Valley, Thu-Fri, Mar 8-Mar 9.

16.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of mainland Alaska, Fri-Sun, Mar 9-Mar 11.

17.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Central Great Basin and California, Thu-Sat, Mar 8-Mar 10.

18.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, California, the Southern Plains, and the Southwest. ___________________________________________________________________________ 2018 Tornadoes So Far... According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 58 preliminary tornaoes so far this year (February 27th), which is more than what we had at this time in the last couple of years. Interestingly, there were 366 tornadoes at this time in 2008; that year ended with 2,194 tornadoes, which is nearly 800 more than the short-term 2005-2015 average. ______________________________________________________________________________ Major River Flooding Thanks to @DroneKentucky for the pictures below, which shows the progression of the flood waters along the Ohio River over the course of a week! Extreme rainfall over the last 5 to 7 days has led to moderate and major river flooding, which will continue through the weekend in many spots. Interestingly, the Ohio River in Louisville (McAlpine Upper reached a crest of 35.64ft, on Monday afternoon, which is the 10th highest crest this river gauge has ever reached!

Major River Flooding According to NOAA, there were 221 river gauges in flood stage as of Wednesday morning, 13 of which where at Major flood statge! February Rainfall WOW! How about those numbers! A corridor of heavy precipitation this month helped push February precipitation numbers into Double digits for a number of locations! In fact, there was so much precipitation that Louisville, KY and Evansville, IN have seen their wettest February on record!! _____________________________________________________________________________ "Minnesota Sees Deadliest Winter In Years"

"Minnesota has already had five ice-related deaths this winter. The state typically averages three during the whole season. Minnesota is on track to have one of its deadliest winters in years. Five people have died this season after falling through ice. The state typically averages three ice-related deaths over the course of the entire winter. The 2015-2016 winter had zero ice-related deaths, while the 2016-2017 winter had two. The last time Minnesota saw ice-related deaths in the double digits was in the 2002-2003 winter, when the state had 10 fatalities. The most recent death this year happened in northern Minnesota where a women drowned after riding an ATV on Rice Lake. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Hannah Mishler has already responded to multiple ice rescue calls. "Ice, especially snow covered ice, is extremely deceptive. You can't see dangerous cracks or the thickness of the ice under the snow," Mishler said in a statement."