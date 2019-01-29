A pastry chef is suing President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, saying he was laid off in retaliation for trying to stop managers from sexually harassing women in the kitchen.

Former executive pastry chef Graham Randall alleges he was laid off from the club in Palm Beach about six months after he complained that two top managers were sending lewd texts and engaging in other offensive behavior toward two women pastry chefs. The lawsuit seeks more than $15,000 in lost wages and damages.

The Trump Organization called the lawsuit "ridiculous."

Randall says the club told him he was losing his job because business was down after charities had canceled events. He says business is fine as evidenced by all the foreign workers hired there on special visas.