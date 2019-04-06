Maplewood city leaders and police will hold a “public safety review” of Myth Live nightclub at Monday’s City Council meeting after police were called to the club five times in one night in March for a shooting, two drug overdoses, a large fight and thefts.

An 18-year-old victim who was shot in the neck is expected to survive; the club’s future is uncertain.

“The City of Maplewood has had repeated issues with crime and safety at the Myth Live over the past two years. These issues constitute a threat to public safety,” according to a city report.

Police have met with Myth owners and staff during the past two years, but safety issues persist, according to the report. Police and staff will be seeking direction from the City Council about next steps, said Maplewood Police Cmdr. Dave Kvam. The club holds a liquor license with the city.

“We in the police department and the city in general would ask our businesses to be good partners. We would ask them to help secure their businesses,” Kvam said.

Myth club management issued a statement Friday saying “public safety and guest experience are Myth’s first priority.” The statement says Myth has hired off-duty law enforcement officers as security for concerts and has contracted with former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek to do a security audit.

Officers from six law enforcement agencies responded to Myth, 3090 Southlawn Dr., at 11 p.m. on March 29 after the melee and shooting outside the club. Rappers Lil Baby and Blueface were performing that night. In December 2017, police responded to 10 calls for service at the club in one night including two possible sexual assaults, a large fight and a burglary.

Afterward, police analyzed the amount of police resources devoted to Myth in 2017. Officers responded to 148 calls for service resulting in 29 arrests. Police also made 59 “proactive visits” to the club that year.

Myth opened in 2005, closed in 2009 and reopened in 2011 under a new owner. The current owner is listed as GFY Real Estate.