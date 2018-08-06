MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Maplewood police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who defaced a mosque last month.
Police released images from a surveillance video showing what authorities say are two men spray-painting graffiti on the outside wall of the Islamic Institute of Minnesota's Al-Salam mosque. The messages included the number 666 and the words "Jesus Saves," along with a cross and other graffiti.
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations says the graffiti included obscenities.
The incident comes about a year after a mosque was bombed in Bloomington. Three Illinois men are facing federal explosives and hate crime charges in that incident, as well as a firearms-related charge.
