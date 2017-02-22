Maplewood City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to close down the Stargate nightclub in the wake of an incident last week in which a fight led to the firing of more than 60 gunshots.

The council scheduled an administrative hearing for Monday to consider whether to suspend or revoke the liquor license. They said the owner might be able to avoid the closure by meeting a lengthy list of requirements involving security, fire safety and sanitation issues.

Owner Paul Xiong expressed some frustration. He questioned what can be done with so many people owning guns.

"I'm old," Xiong said. "Everybody in this country has a gun. No more guns, please."

The manager of the club blamed the melee that led to the hearing on a security contractor.

Five people were injured early Saturday after a fight broke at the club, which is on Rice Street at Larpenteur Avenue.

One gunshot was fired inside and dozens more rang out in the parking lot as frenzied patrons spilled outside.

No one was seriously hurt despite the number of shots fired, police said.

The club has had a history or trouble. Shots were fired in the parking lot in the summer of 2016. Other incidents include a 2011 stabbing and a May 2015 incident where a 20-year-old was shot and killed by a Stargate security guard.

Star Tribune reporter Erin Adler contributed to this report.

Gabriel Sanchez is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.