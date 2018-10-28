TORONTO — Jake Gardiner and Kasperi Kapanen scored in a late 26-second span and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame the loss of star center Auston Matthews to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Saturday night.

Matthews left in the second period after injuring his left shoulder absorbing a hit from defenseman Jacob Trouba. Matthews cut to the front of the net with the puck and, as he attempted to shoot on goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Trouba went shoulder-to-shoulder with Matthews.

Kapanen scored the go-ahead goal with 2:45 left.

Nazem Kadri also scored, Frederik Andersen made 22 saves and Mitch Marner added two assists — reaching 100 in his NHL career — to help the Leafs snap a three-game losing streak at home and improve to 8-3-0.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck made 28 saves. The Jets dropped to 7-4-1.,

Toronto beat the Jets 4-2 on Wednesday at Bell MTS Place to snap a two-game slide. Winnipeg was playing its third game in four nights, following a 2-1 victory in Detroit on Friday night.

NOTES: The Jets left immediately after the game for Finland, where they will play the Florida Panthers in Helsinki on Thursday and Friday. ... "The Hockey Song" by Stompin' Tom Connors was immortalized in the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame before the game. The iconic sports anthem was performed during the second period by country singer Tim Hicks. ... Matthews leads the Leafs with 10 goals and 16 points.

UP NEXT

Jets: Face Florida in Thursday night in Helsinki.

Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Monday night.