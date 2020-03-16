A 54-year-old man has a court appearance set for Monday on charges that he fatally shot his wife in their Maple Grove home.

John M. Wiseman was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Yang Liu last Tuesday. Wiseman remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Police were called by Wiseman to the home in the 8600 block of Quarles Road just after 4 p.m. and found the 40-year-old woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wiseman was arrested and then booked into jail about 10 hours later.

According to the criminal complaint:

Multiple witnesses reported that the marriage was marked by fighting over money and infidelity.

One witness told authorities that Wiseman wanted a divorce but was unwilling to divide their money and property equally. Wiseman also owns homes in China and Nevada.