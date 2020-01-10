The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified the 80-year-old woman killed Thursday night in a house fire in Maple Grove.

Margaret Loretta West died of injuries suffered in the blaze at her home in the 6700 block of N. Zinnia Avenue, the medical examiner said Friday. West, who owned the residence, used a wheelchair, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the house about 7 p.m. Thursday and found flames shooting from it, Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said Thursday night. Neighbors had reported the fire.

They could not enter the house until the flames were extinguished, Bush said. “The fire was not survivable from the outset,” Bush said.

The fire, the cause of which has not been determined, remains under investigation by the Maple Grove Fire Department and the state fire marshal.

