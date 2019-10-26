Maple Grove's offensive line was at a decided size disadvantage Friday against Minnetonka — by an average of 35 pounds at all but one position — but it didn't bother Crimson junior Gavin Gourley.

"You've got to be the ankle-biters on the field. Use your feet, get low," said Gourley, a 215-pound offensive lineman.

Gourley and his teammates helped the Maple Grove running attack power past Minnetonka 26-3 at home Friday. Anthony Gipson rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Aiden McMahon and quarterback Nate Elmes also rushed for touchdowns.

"They were going outside, so we couldn't really get around as much," said Aidan Lowery, a 340-pound Minnetonka senior defensive lineman, on facing the Crimson's line.

Maple Grove's biggest offensive lineman weighs 270 pounds while the rest are about 215 pounds. Gipson didn't seem to mind, getting through the Skippers defense with runs of 13 and 20 yards leading to his first touchdown, which gave Maple Grove (5-4) a 13-3 lead.

"Our O-line are strong. They've been in the weight room every day," Gipson said.

Senior running back Elliott Ische took positives from Minnetonka's 0-9 season.

"Last year we played well [6-5 in 2018], but this year, the connections between the kids is a lot better," Ische said. "It just made the season a lot of fun."

MATTHEW DAVIS