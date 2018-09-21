Americans have long construed drugs of abuse as choices. Poor choices that can cost users their lives, but choices nonetheless.

But what if drugs of abuse are more like predators atop a nationwide ecosystem of potential prey? Or like shape-shifting viruses that seek defenseless people to infect? If public health experts could detect a recognizable pattern, perhaps they could find ways to immunize the uninfected, or protect those most vulnerable to the whims of predators' appetites.

In a war against drugs that has yielded few victories and plenty of unintended consequences, these are radical ideas. But a comprehensive study of drug-overdose deaths aims to give researchers the data they need to discern previously unrecognized patterns — and, maybe, to devise policies that really work.

The research makes it clear that over nearly four decades, the collective toll of drugs on Americans has followed an upward trajectory that looks less like a steady rise and more like the chain reaction that builds to a nuclear explosion.

The drugs that exact this toll have changed: Methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription narcotics and heroin have all dominated the killing fields of drug use at some particular time. Put those disparate trend lines together, though, and the curve representing fatal overdoses grows sharply steeper between 1979 and 2016. The death toll from drugs has doubled every eight years, according to the report published in the journal Science.

"Inexorable," Dr. Donald Burke, the study's senior author, called the trend. And frightening, too, since it appears that drug overdose deaths will continue unabated.

That a single, regular pattern of exponential growth would emerge "came as a surprise," he said. But it reinforced his longstanding suspicion "that there are other patterns out there that we sometimes can't see when we're standing too close."

Opioid abuse claimed 49,068 American lives in 2017, and the crisis has galvanized the country. But the analysis makes it clear that prescription painkillers, heroin and synthetic fentanyl (which killed more than 29,000 Americans in 2017) represent only the latest chapter in a history of drug-related deaths that reaches back decades. Add in the deaths due to cocaine, methamphetamine and a growing number of other drugs and the death toll from overdoses last year reached 72,306. That's more than the number of American lives claimed by breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

The research chronicles a scourge of drug-related deaths that has ping-ponged across the country, with hot spots sometimes mysteriously abating only to explode elsewhere.

Between 1999 and 2003, for instance, a spike of cocaine deaths appeared in New Mexico. By 2004 to 2007, similar pockets had metastasized in Florida and North Carolina. And by 2012 to 2016, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Massachusetts and Rhode Island had become hotspots.

Heat maps show that from 1999 to 2016, cocaine overdoses exacted their heaviest toll on black men ages 30 to 60.

Unusually high rates of deaths attributed to methamphetamine show up between 2004 and 2007 in New Mexico, Nevada and Northern California. By 2012 to 2016, pockets would erupt across Southern California, western Arizona, Oklahoma, and parts of Montana, the Dakotas, West Virginia and Kentucky. These deaths tended to be concentrated among rural white men in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

The birth of the prescription opioid epidemic is evident as early as 1999 to 2003, mostly concentrated in New Mexico. By 2004 to 2007, hotspots had broken out in Nevada, Northern California, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. By 2008 to 2011, overdose rates erupted in Washington state, Southern California, Florida, southern Ohio and Maine.

Prescription opioid death rates have clustered heavily among white rural men older than 40. Of all drug abuse deaths, only prescription opioids — and more recently, heroin and synthetic opioids — have bitten deeply into the lives of women.

Among whites, synthetic opioids in 2016 claimed higher death tolls among men roughly 25 to 45 years old. Among blacks, synthetic opioid deaths cut deeply into men 50 to 60.

Linda Richter, director of policy research and analysis for the Center on Addiction, said the study results are a stark testament to the failures of the U.S. response, which has stigmatized addiction, underfunded treatment, and haphazardly responded. That has fueled the unrelenting rise in drug deaths documented by the study, and in the geographic eruptions of drug-related crises it reveals, she said. "To prevent new drug epidemics, we can't keep focusing on one drug or another or wait to respond until overdose deaths reach epidemic levels," she said. Something has to change, she added, and this new way of looking at overdose data can shed some light on what should be different.