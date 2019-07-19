– Two research agencies at the Agriculture Department will uproot from the District of Columbia to Kansas City in the fall. But many staffers have decided to give up their jobs rather than move, prompting concerns of hollowed-out offices unable to adequately fund or inform agricultural science.

About two-thirds of the USDA employees declined their reassignments, according to a tally the department released Tuesday. Ninety-nine of 171 employees at the Economic Research Service (ERS), an influential federal statistical agency, will not move. At the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), which manages a $1.7 billion portfolio in scientific funding, 151 of 224 employees declined to relocate.

Jack Payne, University of Florida's vice president for agriculture and natural resources, warned that the hemorrhage of employees will devastate ERS and NIFA. "This is the brain drain we all feared, possibly a destruction of the agencies," Payne said.

Workers who agreed to move must do so by Sept. 30, although USDA has not established permanent office space and has not said whether the agencies will be located on the Missouri or Kansas side of the Kansas City area.

The department expects relocation numbers may "fluctuate" until the Sept. 30 cutoff, according to a statement provided by USDA. "These anticipated ranges were taken into account in the department's long-term strategy, which includes both efforts to ensure separating employees have the resources they need as well as efforts to implement an aggressive hiring strategy to maintain the continuity of ERS and NIFA's work."

Tim Cowden, president of the Kansas City Area Development Council, which advocated for the relocation to Kansas City, said in a statement that "just over 36 percent of those given the option to relocate have accepted, which is very strong for any HQ relocation. We remain committed to working with all USDA employees interested in relocating to KC."

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., along with Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., was an early supporter of the move to Kansas City. Cleaver said in a statement he empathized "with not wanting to uproot your family." But if the move "has to happen," he said, "then Kansas City is the best place in America for these agencies' new home," because it can "fill the void with competent and qualified individuals."

Sonny Ramaswamy, the NIFA director from 2012 to 2018, said he was aware of $50 million in grants, slated to be distributed over the next three months, for research areas identified as priorities in the 2018 farm bill.

Now, that science is "not going to happen," Ramaswamy said, because the planned move has disrupted the agency. A senior NIFA scientist familiar with the grants, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid professional retaliation, confirmed that these grants are on hold and in danger of never being distributed.