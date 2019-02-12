MILWAUKEE — Most Wisconsin counties are under a winter storm warning as heavy snow accumulates in the Badger State.
Seven to 12 inches of snow is expected as plows try to keep up with the fresh snow Tuesday. Schools across the state are taking the day off, including the districts of La Crosse, Wausau, Madison and Waukesha.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 30 mph are reducing visibility and creating dangerous travel conditions for commuters who decide to venture out.
The latest storm is expected to dump 3 to 5 inches of snow in the Twin Cities. And, forecasters say right behind that is another system that on Thursday will deliver an undetermined amount of snow to parts of Minnesota.
