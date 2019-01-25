Nearly half of Canadians cannot name a single concentration camp or ghetto that existed in Europe during the Holocaust, a new study found.

Released in advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls on Sunday, the study concluded that many Canadians do not know basic facts about the Holocaust, such as where it took place, how many Jews died, or the names of key people and places. Millennials, defined as people ages 18 to 34, were particularly uninformed.

The results were similar to a nearly identical study carried out last year among Americans. The groups that commissioned the new study said the results showed the pressing need for better Holocaust education in schools at a time of rising anti-Semitism. They said history lessons could serve as a powerful antidote to Holocaust deniers and hate groups.

"The headline is the same: The appalling lack of knowledge about the Holocaust," said Greg Schneider, the executive vice president of the Claims Conference, which negotiates restitution for Holocaust victims and their heirs. "But it's no time for despondency. It's time for action."

For the Canadian study, the organization teamed up with the Azrieli Foundation, which supports Holocaust education and the publication of survivors' memoirs. It was established by the Canadian-Israeli developer David Azrieli, who was born in Poland and escaped the Nazis as a young man. (He died in 2014.)

"The lack of basic knowledge was very surprising," said his daughter Naomi Azrieli, the foundation's chairwoman.

The study, carried out by Schoen Consulting in September, involved 1,100 interviews with Canadian adults, in English and French, by phone and online. The respondents were chosen at random to constitute a demographically representative sample of the population, and the study has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

When asked to name a concentration camp or ghetto, 45 percent of Canadians named Auschwitz, and some identified other camps or ghettos. But 43 percent said they were not sure, and 6 percent gave an incorrect response.

Many respondents could not seem to recall crucial details. For example, 76 percent said they were familiar with Anne Frank, but only 23 percent of Canadians said the Holocaust took place in the Netherlands, where she lived. And just 23 percent of Canadians said they were familiar with Elie Wiesel, who described Auschwitz in his memoir "Night" and won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The study did include some heartening points: Eighty-five percent of respondents said it was important to keep teaching about the Holocaust so that it does not happen again. Azrieli said that focusing on older high school students, who have more maturity and knowledge to understand the Holocaust in historical context, was most effective.