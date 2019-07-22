NEW ORLEANS — A 27-year-old New Orleans man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the slaying of a Black Lives Matter activist known for his leap through police tape to try to seize a Confederate battle flag during a 2017 demonstration in South Carolina.

Roosevelt Iglus was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Muhiyidin (muh-HEE'-ih-din) Moye, better known as Muhiyidin d'Baha. Conviction would have brought a life sentence.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says Moye's sister approved the plea agreement, including a 17-year prison sentence. It goes to a judge Tuesday.

Authorities said Iglus tried to knock d'Baha off his bicycle and shot at him as he rode away Feb. 6, 2018 in New Orleans.

D'Baha was photographed in 2017 attempting to take a protester's Confederate battle flag.