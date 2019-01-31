MILWAUKEE _ ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $158.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $556.7 million, or $8.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.99 billion.

Manpower shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 42 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

