MILWAUKEE _ ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $158.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.44 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.54 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $556.7 million, or $8.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.99 billion.
Manpower shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 42 percent in the last 12 months.
