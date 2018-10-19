MILWAUKEE _ ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $158 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.47 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.61 billion.
Manpower shares have decreased 38 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36 percent in the last 12 months.
