MILWAUKEE _ ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $158 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.61 billion.

Manpower shares have decreased 38 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAN