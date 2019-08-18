HOUSTON — Mauro Manotas scored two second-half goals and Houston salvaged a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night in Davy Arnaud's coaching debut for the Dynamo.

Manotas got behind the Colorado defense to finish Adam Lundkvist's through ball, pulling the Dynamo (9-13-4) within one in the 74th minute. Five minutes later, Manotas punched home a low pass from Tommy McNamara.

Diego Rubio scored twice in the first half for the Rapids (7-13-6). He opened the scoring in the seventh minute, settling Sam Nicholson's header pass with a strong first touch and slotting it past goalkeeper Joe Willis from a narrow angle. In the 38th minute, Rubio pounced on a lazy back pass and quickly tucked it home to double Colorado's lead.

Arnaud replaced Wilmer Cabrera after the Dynamo lost their previous four matches.