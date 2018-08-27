ROME — Comeback specialist Kostas Manolas scored the equalizer for Roma in a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Monday.
Eight minutes from time in Roma's home opener, Manolas was waiting at the far post when a free kick from Aleksandar Kolarov came over the top, allowing the Greece center back to tap in.
With Roma having trailed 3-1 at halftime, Manolas' goal immediately brought back memories of his decisive late score in the 3-0 victory over Barcelona in last season's Champions League quarterfinal — when Roma overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit.
However, Edin Dzeko and Patrik Schick each missed solid chances at a winner.
Roma and Atalanta each have four points from the opening two rounds — two points behind leaders Juventus, Napoli and Spal.
Roma had taken an early lead when newly signed Javier Pastore scored a delightful backheel goal two minutes in.
But Atalanta then took advantage of poor defending — including by Manolas — and produced an equalizer from Timothy Castagne, then a brace from Emiliano Rigoni.
Alessandro Florenzi began Roma's comeback by bursting through the center of Atalanta's defense and unleashing a long shot on the hour mark.
Roma visits AC Milan on Friday, a day after Atalanta visits Copenhagen in the Europa League playoffs. Atalanta and Copenhagen drew 0-0 in the opening leg.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.