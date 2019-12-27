WIND LAKE, Wis. — A man wanted for fatally shooting a 40-year-old man after a home invasion in southeastern Wisconsin is in custody, authorities said Friday.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Troy Hoffmann, 40, turned himself in to police at the Village of Hustisford and was taken to the Dodge County Jail.

Police say Hoffmann crashed his car into another car that was parked in the driveway of a home in Wind Lake on Thursday night. The suspect then fired multiple shots into the home, ultimately forced his way inside and fired additional shots within the residence before fleeing.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say he was the only person shot. There were other people in the home, but those people were able to flee.