BERLIN — Police say two people have been found dead at a house in a small town in southeastern Austria and another person is injured.
There were no immediate details on what exactly happened Saturday in Dollrath, southeast of Graz. But the Austria Press Agency reported that the suspected perpetrator, a 52-year-old man who apparently was related to the victims, has fled and was believed to be armed.
The victims were found by the son of the suspect's sister. Police units with dogs were searching for the suspect.
