HAMDEN, Conn. — Tykei Greene scored on a layup with 1 second remaining in the game and Manhattan slipped past Quinnipiac 65-63 on Sunday.

Until his game-winning shot, Greene had made just 1 of 10 shots from the floor, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Pauly Paulicap topped the Jaspers (11-10, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Warren Williams pitched in with 14 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals off the bench.

Manhattan led 31-29 at halftime and Paulicap's dunk pushed the Jaspers' lead to 51-40 with 9:09 left in the game. Tyrese Williams nailed a 3-pointer with 1:19 to go to pull Quinnipiac even at 60. Nehemiah Mack hit two free throws and Paulicap made 1 of 2 for a 63-60 Jaspers' lead, but Aaron Falzon hit a 3-pointer to knot the score with 12 seconds left. Manhattan called a timeout to set up Greene's game-winner.

Williams paced the Bobcats (11-11, 6-6) with 21 points, sinking 4 of 8 from 3-point range along the way. Reserve Aaron Falzon added 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Kevin Marfo notched his 15th double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Quinnipiac shot the ball better and won the rebound battle but the Bobcats turned the ball over 25 times compared to just 10 for Manhattan.