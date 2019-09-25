TORONTO — Trey Mancini had a career-high five hits, DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 Tuesday night.

Dwight Smith Jr. and Austin Wynns each hit solo home runs for the Orioles. Baltimore batters have gone deep at least once in 18 straight games, two shy of the 1998 club record.

With one more victory or a loss by Detroit, the Orioles (51-106) can avoid having baseball's worst record for the second straight season.

Mancini, named AL Player of the Week on Monday, extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He doubled and scored in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fifth, hit an RBI single in the sixth, and singled and scored in the eighth.

Right-hander Dylan Bundy (7-14) allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings to win for the first time since Aug. 25. Bundy is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays.

Scheduled to make his fourth big league appearance, Blue Jays rookie left-hander Anthony Kay was scratched because of back soreness about two hours before the game and replaced by lefty Thomas Pannone.

Kay's injury was ill-timed for the Blue Jays, already thin in the bullpen after using 10 pitchers in Monday's 15-inning win.

Baltimore jumped on Pannone (3-6) with four hits and three runs in the first, his only inning of work. Renato Nuñez hit a two-run double and Smith added an RBI single.

Smith and Wynns both hit solo homers off Wilmer Font in the fourth and Stewart connected off right-hander Brock Stewart in the sixth.

Bundy retired eight straight before Derek Fisher hit a two-out homer in the third, the record 300th home run off Baltimore pitching this season.

The Orioles, who also used 10 pitchers Monday, got a boost from Bundy's efficient outing. Lefty Tanner Scott worked the eighth and righty Taylor Scott finished.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (concussion) missed his fifth straight game. Bichette left last Thursday's game at Baltimore after being hit on the helmet by a pitch.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Gabriel Ynoa (1-9, 5.65) has allowed six home runs in four September starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Jacob Waguespack (4-5, 4.75) faces Baltimore for the first time. The rookie is winless in his past six outings.