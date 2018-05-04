ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Lawyers for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will try to convince a judge to toss out tax and bank fraud charges against him on the grounds that Special Counsel Robert Mueller exceeded his authority in bringing them.
A hearing is scheduled Friday in federal court in Alexandria on Manafort's motion to dismiss.
The indictment in Virginia alleges Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine from the Internal Revenue Service.
Manafort is facing a broader indictment in the District of Columbia, but the charges against him in Virginia had to be brought in Alexandria because of jurisdictional issues.
A judge in the District has already heard similar arguments about the scope of Mueller's authority but has not yet issued a ruling.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.