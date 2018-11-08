LOS ANGELES — The former son-in-law of Paul Manafort has been arrested in Los Angeles and charged with a series of fraud schemes as he awaited sentencing in federal court for similar crimes.

U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday that Jeffrey Craig Yohai has been charged with identity theft and conspiring to commit wire fraud. He's being held without bail.

Prosecutors say Yohai had been free on bail after pleading guilty to fraud involving $15 million in real estate loans to remodel Hollywood Hills homes when he committed the latest scams.

The new case involves a $6 million investment scheme and a $500,000 check fraud scheme.

Yohai was previously married to Manafort's daughter, Jessica. Manafort was campaign chairman for Donald Trump's presidential campaign and has been convicted of federal crimes. He agreed to cooperate with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.