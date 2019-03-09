– Judge T.S. Ellis offered some pointed advice for those who expected him to throw the book at President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for perpetrating a decadelong, multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

“Go and spend a day in the jail or penitentiary of the federal government,” Ellis said Thursday night from the bench in the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va. “Spend a week there. He has to spend 47 months.”

Ellis dismissed as “vindictive” and “way out of whack” sentencing guidelines that recommended a prison term of 19 to 24 years for Manafort, 69.

But to more than a few legal experts, it was Ellis’ sentence that was out of whack. They cited it as a glaring example of the leniency that wealthy white-collar criminals often receive because they have the money to defend themselves or because judges find it easier to empathize with them.

“There are a lot of defendants who are going to prison for a lot longer for offenses that are far less serious,” said Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor who specialized in financial crimes. “This sentence is leaving me and a lot of people who do this every day scratching our heads.”

By some calculations, with credit for the nine months he has already spent in jail, plus a break included in a sentencing law just approved by Congress, Manafort could serve out Ellis’ sentence in just 22 months.

The judge had predicted some pushback, but he may not have expected how his decision reverberated around the nation, provoking a social media firestorm that swept up public defenders, prosecutors and ordinary citizens. William Nettles, a former U.S. attorney in South Carolina, called Ellis’ decision “sentencing disparity on steroids.”

“How in the world can we make sense of the sentences that we have been handing down to the poor and to those people of color who didn’t have nearly the opportunities that Paul Manafort had to make an honest living?” asked Nettles, who was an Obama administration appointee.

Scott Hechinger, a public defender in Brooklyn and a pithy presence on criminal justice on Twitter, made a similar point. “For context on Manafort’s 47 months in prison, my client yesterday was offered 36-72 months in prison for stealing $100 worth of quarters from a residential laundry room,” he wrote.

Many legal experts criticize sentencing guidelines as unduly punitive. But in 4 of 5 criminal cases, sentences fall within or above the guideline range, unless the government specifically requests a lighter punishment. In Manafort’s case, prosecutors recommended no specific punishment but said the range of 19 to 24 years had been rightly calculated.

Ellis said the guidelines for Manafort’s crimes were distorted by a 2017 decision by the Justice Department that increased the recommended punishment for failing to disclose a foreign bank account, which was one of eight counts Manafort was convicted of after a lengthy jury trial in his courtroom. He also noted that he had sentenced another defendant who had hidden $200 million in overseas accounts and evaded $18 million in taxes to only seven months in prison, plus restitution.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the case Friday, seizing on a portion of Ellis’ remarks during Manafort’s sentencing and falsely declaring a finding of “no collusion.”

He tweeted: “Both the Judge and the lawyer in the Paul Manafort case stated loudly and for the world to hear that there was NO COLLUSION with Russia. But the Witch Hunt Hoax continues … So bad for our Country!”

Trump, however, twisted Ellis’ words.

What Ellis actually said was that Manafort was “not before this court for anything having to do with collusion with the Russian government to influence this election.”

There was “no collusion” because Manafort was not charged with or convicted of any crimes of collusion.