BARTOW, Fla. — A Florida man who was wounded during a shootout with deputies has been convicted of attempted murder.
The Ledger reports that 34-year-old Joshua Imhoff was found guilty Thursday of firing gunshots at seven Polk County deputies. He faces up to life in prison at a Dec. 5 sentencing.
Investigators say Imhoff's ex-girlfriend called 911 in January 2018 and reported that he sent her threatening messages and a photo of a gun. Deputies spotted Imhoff's truck about an hour later near Interstate 4, southwest of Orlando. They say he shot at them during a chase, but he was eventually forced to stop.
Deputies say Imhoff came at them with a knife, prompting one deputy in open fire.
