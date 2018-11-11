MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man seriously wounded.
Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and got into an argument Saturday at a business. After a confrontation in the parking lot, the victim was shot.
Officials say the victim is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police are still investigating and searching for the suspect.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Walz is 'done with the drama,' brings his vast agenda to Capitol
Gov.-elect Tim Walz's success hinges on whether the vigorous approach and penchant for pragmatism he brought to the campaign trail can win over the Republican lawmakers whose votes he needs.
Local
Man wounded in Milwaukee shooting; police search for suspect
Milwaukee authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man seriously wounded.
Minneapolis
U prof quits key post amid sentence for falsifying retirement balances to cheat ex-wife
Prosecutor sought three-plus years in prison, calling his actions "a tapestry of lies and greed."
Local
University of Minnesota offers unique classes
University of Minnesota officials hope to engage community members through a unique array of course offerings, including the physics of superheroes, obscure red wines and the forgotten gods of Scandinavia.
Local
Madison Fire Department may change after firefighter's death
The Madison Fire Department may make changes to its health programs and policies as federal officials plan to investigate the death of one of the department's members.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.