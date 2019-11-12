CLINTON, Mo. — Authorities say a man, woman and young girl have been killed in an apartment fire in Missouri.
Clinton Fire Chief Leo Huff says the fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. He says a second story apartment in the 12-unit building was burning when crews arrived. The blaze was brought under control within about 20 minutes, and the victims were found inside. Their names weren't immediately released. He says the girl was 4 or 5 years old.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Huff said he didn't know where it started. One other unit in the apartment building also sustained water and fire damage.
Clinton is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.
