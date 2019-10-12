MILWAUKEE — Authorities say two people are dead following an early morning fire on Milwaukee's north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports the blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday near North 14th Street and West Capitol Drive.
The Milwaukee Fire Department says man and a woman were pronounced dead after being pulled from the blaze.
The fire is under investigation.
No other information about the victims was immediately available.
