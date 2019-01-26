GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities say a man and woman struggling over a gun at a Green Bay residence were hit with the same bullet.
The Press Gazette reports that Green Bay police were called to an area hospital at 4:30 a.m. Saturday for two patients with gunshot wounds.
Police Lt. David Paral says the shooting occurred on the city's east side when a 29-year-old Green Bay woman and a 31-year-old man fought over a gun. The gun fired and a single bullet struck both of them. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
The woman was arrested for first-degree reckless injury, disorderly conduct, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
