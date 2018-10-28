BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — A man and a woman were killed when their Jaguar crashed in western Wisconsin.
Polk County authorities say the crash happened late Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, the car was driving east on Highway 8 when it crossed over the westbound lanes, entered a ditch and became airborne. The car crashed into trees and was found on its roof.
WEAU-TV reports the man who was driving and his female passenger died at the scene. Names of the victims were not immediately released.
The crash remains under investigation.
