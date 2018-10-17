WALTERBORO, S.C. — A man who says he lost his nose and an eye to cancer claims the owner of a South Carolina gas station store told him to cover his face if he wanted to eat there.
Kirby Evans tells news outlets he left Forks Pit Stop in Walterboro on Oct. 8 after the store's owner, Donna Crosby, pulled him into her office.
His daughter, Brandy Evans, said in a Facebook post that he had gone there to buy doughnuts and a drink. Her post had nearly 13,000 shares as of Tuesday night.
Crosby provided surveillance video that doesn't show her grabbing Evans. Crosby says she kindly asked if he had an eye patch or something because her business was being affected as customers were complaining and leaving.
