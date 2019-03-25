Eden Prairie police investigating a call about a suspicious person arrested a man Monday after finding stolen firearms and material that could be used to make explosives in the U-Haul he was driving.

A resident who knew the 25-year-old suspect from St. Paul called police just before 6 a.m. to say the man showed up at his residence on the 18000 block of Erin Bay, and then left and started driving around the area in a U-Haul pickup truck, according to a statement from the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Officers spotted the suspect and vehicle on nearby Seneca Pointe and found stolen firearms and materials that could be used to make explosive devices in the truck. The Bloomington Bomb Squad was called in and determined that none of the explosive devices were active, police said.

During the search of the truck and arrest, some residents in the vicinity were told to shelter in place and traffic was diverted from the area, police said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion possession of a firearm without a permit and stolen property. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

The St. Paul office of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Eden Prairie Police Department are investigating the incident.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to the public.