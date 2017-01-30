A Plymouth man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing thousands of dollars from his elderly mother, including wheeling her while unresponsive into a bank to make a withdrawal just hours before she was pronounced dead.

David Vanzo, 59, of Plymouth, will serve 3 1/2 years in prison for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult over $35,000. Charges of criminal neglect and attempted theft by swindle were dismissed.

“It is hard to comprehend how a son could be so greedy as to pack his obviously ailing mother into a taxi and push her into the bank just to obtain a few more dollars,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. “He was her primary care provider and he failed at that, as well.”

Vanzo was arrested in March in California and extradited to Minnesota. He will be sentenced Feb. 21.

According to the criminal complaint: In January 2015, Vanzo and his 90-year-old mother entered a Wells Fargo branch office, where he withdrew $850 from his mother’s account. The woman was slumped over in her wheelchair, unresponsive and dragging her feet as Vanzo pushed the chair, witnesses said.

Six hours later, Vanzo called Plymouth police to report his mother’s death. Officers found her on a soiled bed, still in a coat and boots. A medical examiner who said she was covered in feces and painful bed sores was unable to determine if she would have been alive at the bank.

Vanzo began living with his mother in 2007 and was given power of attorney over her finances in 2012. Until her death, Vanzo allegedly withdrew about $260,000 from her accounts and a reverse mortgage and spent the money on gambling and women.

In court Monday, he admitted that his mother was a vulnerable adult and he took more than $35,000 in funds and used them for himself. In addition, he admitted this was a major economic offense because it involved substantially more than $35,000 and he made numerous bank transactions over a number of years.

By admitting that, it allows the judge to impose a higher sentence than what the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines would otherwise allow.

“Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute cases like these where people exploit a vulnerable adult,” Freeman said.