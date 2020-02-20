WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. — Detectives believe they've found the body of a man who went missing during a Florida music festival over the weekend, authorities said.
A body suspected to be Matt Eastwood, 34, was spotted Wednesday morning floating in a lake near Sunset Cove Amphitheater in West Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted on social media.
Eastwood had last been seen Sunday night at the Forbidden Kingdom music festival, which features bass and dubstep music.
The body was taken county to the medical examiner's office to confirm his identity and determine a cause of death. Investigators said they didn't suspect foul play.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
'Sonic' speeds to $57M debut; 'Parasite' sees big Oscar bump
The redesigned "Sonic the Hedgehog" showed plenty of teeth at the box office, speeding to a $57 million debut, according to studio estimates Sunday, while "Parasite" saw one of the largest post-Oscars bumps in years following its best picture win.
Variety
Judge nixes claim that Bronx Zoo elephant is 'imprisoned'
Animal rights advocates have lost a bid to get a Bronx Zoo elephant declared to have human-like rights and transferred to a sanctuary, though a judge said the case for sending the pachyderm to a sanctuary was "extremely persuasive."
Celebrities
Label: Rapper Pop Smoke slain in Hollywood Hills shooting
Pop Smoke, a rising Brooklyn rapper who had a breakout year of hit songs and albums that made some of the biggest names in hip-hop his fans and collaborators, was fatally shot during a break-in Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, his label said.
National
Trump picks pardon requests from wealthy pals and GOP donors
There's a common thread among the 11 felons who found favor with President Donald Trump this week — all who were pardoned or set free had advocates among the president's wealthy friends and political allies.
Variety
Mormon-owned BYU eases rules on 'homosexual behavior'
Brigham Young University in Utah has revised its strict code of conduct to strip a rule that banned any behavior that reflected "homosexual feelings," which LGBTQ students and their allies felt created an unfair double standard not imposed on heterosexual couples.