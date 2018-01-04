Whoever stabbed a 27-year-old woman more than a dozen times in the bustling Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis remains a fugitive more than three weeks after the nighttime street attack.

Morgan Evenson said Thursday that she was walking home about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 3100 block of Fremont Avenue S., where a man she had never seen before got out of a car, chased and tackled her to the ground before stabbing her in the face, arm, neck and back.

Police Sgt. Darcy Horn said Thursday that they are still looking for the man, described as being of Somali ethnicity, in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slender build and short hair with a slight Afro style on top. At the time of the attack he was wearing an Army green colored jacket and gray stone washed jeans.

Evenson, who has since made her long-intended move to Tennessee with her fiancé, said, “I’m OK, but it’s a long road ahead of me” as she copes with nerve damage in her hip and other lingering effects from being stabbed in the face, arm, neck and back.

“I walked this way home every night,” said Evenson, who worked at the Apple store on Hennepin Avenue in the heart of Uptown’s retail sector.

“A car pulled up to me,” she recalled. “It was weird because it pulled up right next to me. Then, all of a sudden, he was right there 10 feet behind and ran right at me.”

Evenson did her best to fight off the man, and her screaming alerted a resident who came out and scared off the attacker.

She said the suspect gave no hint of his motive. “He didn’t ask for anything; didn’t say give me your purse or money,” Evenson said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 612-692-TIPS (8477).