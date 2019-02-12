WATERVILLE, Maine — Police say a man who had just robbed a bank in Maine ran across four lanes of traffic and a restaurant parking lot before slipping on ice and dropping his gun and the money in front of a state police special agent.
Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey tells the Morning Sentinel a gust of wind swept the greenbacks across the parking lot while the man was apprehended Tuesday.
The special agent, Glenn Lang, had no idea a bank had just been robbed. But he was suspicious enough to get out of his car and tackle the man.
Police say the man was handcuffed and hauled off to jail.
The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.
